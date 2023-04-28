Solidary Poland changes name amid ‘sovereignty challenges’ says leader

Talking to Polish Radio on Friday, Ziobro said that the decision to change the name will be taken by the congress as "we face enormous sovereignty challenges."

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of Solidary Poland, a junior member of the ruling United Right coalition, has said that the party will change its name to ‘Sovereign Poland’ owing to the “sovereignty challenges” posed by the EU.

On May 3, Poland’s Constitution Day, Solidary Poland is due to hold a policy congress in Warsaw, where it will present programme proposals and announce the new name.

Talking to Polish Radio on Friday, Ziobro said that the decision to change the name will be taken by the congress as “we face enormous sovereignty challenges.”

“Everything has been focused around sovereignty since the German government, in its official documents, indicated that their goal is the establishment of a single European state, that is, the liquidation of nation states,” he explained.

“We absolutely do not agree to this, because it means great risks for Poland, depriving us, above all, of democracy, namely the ability to decide for ourselves,” Ziobro added.

He argued that the name Sovereign Poland is to show that “we do not succumb to the blackmailers from the European Union – not only in the matter of the judiciary, but in every case that concerns Polish interests.”

“We are establishing Sovereign Poland because we see this process of blackmail, it concerns many issues, recently agriculture and energy, the issue of the judiciary and the issue of morals,” Ziobro said.