Serbian President Vučić urgently hospitalized

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was urgently taken to the hospital on Thursday evening, Serbian radio and television broadcaster B92 reported.



B92 reported that the information about the president’s emergency transfer to the hospital was unofficially confirmed by those involved in the development. So far, however, there has been no official confirmation of Aleksandar Vučić’s deteriorating health.

The vice chairwoman of the Serbian Progressive Party headed by Vučić wished the leader a speedy recovery on Twitter. “Full support for President Vuczić. We know that he is not spared, that he lives and breathes for Serbia,” Bozić wrote.

Serbian President Vučić praised the boycott by ethnic Serbs of the April 23 vote in northern Kosovo.

“The Serbian people in Kosovo carried out a peaceful political uprising,” he said a day later.

Serbs of Kosovo boycotted the vote, in protest that their demands for more autonomy have not been met, in another sign that a peace deal signed between Kosovo and Serbia last month is not working.

Kosovo’s election commission said the turnout in the local elections in the north was 3.47 percent. All four elected mayors were from ethnic Albanian political parties including two from the ruling Self-Determination Party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The only Serb candidate drew only five votes.

“Serbs haven’t been heard from by you [the EU and the West] in 10 years. I’ve been pleading with you to listen to them… but you have failed to do so. I didn’t sign anything with you for 10 years because… I could sense that you the EU and the West were cheating and lying,” the president said.

Regarding Kosovo organizing an election in a region mostly populated with Serbs, Vučić said he didn’t “see much of a problem with the occupation exhibiting its true colors. For the occupiers, things have never turned out well.”

“For the occupiers, things have never turned out well,” Vučić added.

Serbia has not recognized the independence of Kosovo, its former southern province, where NATO intervened during the 1998-99 conflict to protect ethnic Albanians from a fierce Serbian security crackdown replete with killings and ethnic cleansing.

Northern Kosovo is home to around 50,000 Serbs. Albanians form a more than 90 percent majority in Kosovo but are a small minority in the north.