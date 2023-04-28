Aleksandra Mirosław breaks her own women’s world record in speed climbing

Polish speed climber Aleksandra Mirosław broke her own women’s world record during the qualifications for the World Cup competition in Seoul.

Speed climbing: Aleksandra Mirosław beats her own world record

see more

On Friday morning, Aleksandra Mirosław once again proved her superiority in speed climbing, setting the world record to 6.378 seconds. The Polish team is considered one of the best in the World Cup event in Seoul as Mirosław and her teammates took the three first places in the qualifications.

6.53 – 27 MAY 2022

Aleksandra Miroslaw (POL) – IFSC World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA🇺🇸

28 APR 2023 – A 6.46 from the Polish Speed climber!

But there is more to come…#IFSC #SportClimbing #SeoulWC pic.twitter.com/Ysf5QMCegt

— International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing) April 28, 2023

The Polish top speed climber was bound to beat her own record. In March, at the Polish Championships in Lublin, Mirosław finished first with a result of 6.39 seconds, or 0.14 seconds better than her own world record from Salt Lake City. It could not be approved officially, because the championship was not an official International Federation of Sport Climbing event.

In Seoul, Mirosław begins the road that is to bring her to the top at the World Championships in Brno in August. On May 6 and 7 she will take part in the World Cup event in Jakarta, and on May 20 she will move to the top event in Salt Lake City.

During the August event in Brno Mirosław will fight for the Olympic qualification for the Paris Games. In 2024 speed climbers will compete in a separate competition for the first time.

In Seoul, the men’s world record was also broken. Leonardo Veddriq became the first climber in history to go below five seconds. He set the world record to 4,984 seconds.