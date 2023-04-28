Rock Rachon 27.04

Retired LtCol Glen Grant, a defense and reform expert, talked about the phone call between the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the leader of communist China Xi Jinping. In the program, we also discussed the “Bucharest Nine” – the international organization founded by Romania and Poland in 2015 in the face of Russian neo-imperialism. Colonel Grant also talked about the importance of the Black Sea as a plane in the war in Ukraine and the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea.

