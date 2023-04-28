Polish-British relations are reaching new heights: Deputy FM Mularczyk

Being on a visit to London, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Thursday that Polish-British relations were reaching new heights and expressed his satisfaction with the trilateral Polish-British-Ukrainian relations, which are also seeing a new stage of development.



“I am very happy to see that Polish-British relations are reaching new heights. Our relationship is special among European nations. We are building new ties, including trilateral ones, together with Ukraine,” Mularczyk said at the Polish Embassy in London at a reception for the diplomatic corps on the occasion of the upcoming May 3 Constitution Day.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry gave a lecture at the Council on Geostrategy think-tank. The lecture tackled Poland’s role in shaping Europe’s future.

Mularczyk also met with parliamentarians from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poland, to whom he presented the Polish position on the issue of war reparations from Germany. The official went on to outline Poland’s role in helping Ukraine. He presented the Library of the British Parliament with several copies of the “Report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during World War II 1939-1945.”

Mularczyk then met with British Under-Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty, with whom he discussed Polish-British relations, including in the security field, cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine from war damage, preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius, and the issue of war reparations from Germany. He also visited the Imperial War Museum, where he viewed exhibitions on World War II and the Holocaust.

The UK and Poland share a steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine, bolstering @NATO's Eastern Flank and building on the strong ties between our people.

To mark Poland's National Day, I spoke to @arekmularczyk to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation. pic.twitter.com/0oMLdgAlFR

— Leo Docherty MP (@LeoDochertyUK) April 27, 2023

Mularczyk is slated to visit places connected with Polish history on Friday. The locations are Gunnersbury Cemetery, where the first Katyn Monument in Britain can be found and where many distinguished émigré activists and military commanders are buried, the Polish Church of St. Andrew Bobola, and the Library of the Polish Social and Cultural Center and the Józef Piłsudski Institute, located in the same building.