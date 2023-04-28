Three dead after U.S. Army helicopters crash in central Alaska

Three U.S. Army helicopter pilots died after two Apaches crashed in central Alaska while returning from a training mission, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday, citing military officials.

Two U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky, fatalities reported

Two U.S. Army helicopters collided on Wednesday while on a training mission over Kentucky, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell’s Public Affairs Office…

see more

The AH-64E Apache helicopters from Fort Wainwright crashed near Healy, Alaska, the 11th Airborne Division said on Facebook.

“First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation,” the army unit said, without detailing the reasons behind the crash.

The Apache helicopters are from the 11th Airborne Division’s 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright. They crashed Thursday near Healy, Alaska, about 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks. Three of the four people in the helicopters are dead, said Capt. Molly Treece, an Army spokeswoman. The survivor was taken to a hospital, Treece said.

The AH-64E Apache is the most advanced multi-role two seated combat helicopter for the U.S. Army. As of April 1, 2023, more than 730 E-model Apaches have been delivered worldwide.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine night training mission over Kentucky.