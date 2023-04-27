In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Sally Jastrzębska takes a closer look at the tour ‘Seeking Shakespeare’, which marks 400 years of the First Folio. The event is taking place at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.
Pulse of Culture 27.04
In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Sally Jastrzębska takes a closer look at the tour ‘Seeking Shakespeare’, which marks 400 years of the First Folio. The event is taking place at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.