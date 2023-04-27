Rock Rachon 26.04

In this episode of “Rock Rachon” we talk about the increasingly close ties between Russia and China and the resulting geostrategic issues. Army and defense professional and the President of the Baltic Security Foundation, Olevs Nikers, joined us on this episode to give his point of view on this “new” geostrategic axis. Nikers also talks about the security situation of the Baltic states and the CEE region. He proposes that the Baltic States, together with Poland, should create an intelligence center of expertise focused on counteracting the aggressive Russian neo-imperialist policy.