Near-accident at opening of new airport

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Breaths were held on Thursday during an air-show marking the opening of a new air terminal in Radom, central Poland, when two planes touched while in flight.

Both planes managed to land safely.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. not far from the airport, Pilot Officer Marlena Kuna, an air force spokesperson, said. She added that loosened fragments of the planes fell on a local private estate, but caused no casualties.

Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokesperson for the Warsaw prosecutor’s office, told PAP that inquiries into the incident were underway.

In attendance at the opening of the Radom airport was Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

