Poll: 82% of French in favor of immigration law facilitating deportation

More than 8 out of 10 French people are in favor of an immigration law facilitating deportations, revealed according to a CSA poll for CNEWS published on Wednesday.



A total of 82% of French people are in favor of an immigration law facilitating deportations, according to an exclusive CSA poll for CNEWS published on Wednesday. Overall 1,011 people completed the survey, which concerned questions pertaining to ‘delinquent and ‘illegal’ foreigners.

The poll showed that men (83%) are slightly more in favor of such a law than women (81%). Responses tended to vary only slightly according to age differences.

Murder of 12 year old Parisian sparks immigration row in France

Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the…

see more

Those most in favor of introducing such a law are aged 65 and over (86%), while respondents aged between 35 and 49 were most opposed to the notion (22%).

A near-even split on the left, unanimous on the right

Of those surveyed, 53% declaring a political sensitivity to the left said they were in favor of a bill on immigration that would facilitate deportations, compared to 47% who said they were opposed.

Of those identifying as right-wing 96% were in favor. There is not even a debate on the side of those close to the Republicans who voted 100% in favor of an immigration law facilitating the deportation of foreigners. On the side of the RN, voters also answered “yes”, almost unanimously (97%), as well as Reconquête (96%).

There will be no final decision on the law any time soon as Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne announced on Wednesday that, in the absence of a majority in the Chamber, the executive will postpone the immigration law until autumn.