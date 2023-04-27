The post-war crackdown on Nazism in Norway

The 78th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which is approaching on May 8, provides a good opportunity to take a look at how Norway’s ‘denazification’ process was carried out. The word has been pulled from the dustbin of history anew because of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Med lov skal man land bygge”, or “The state should be built on law”: the gilded letters of this maxim, which originates from the Jutland Law of 1241, established during the reign of the Danish King Valdemar II, adorn the front of the Municipal Court building in Copenhagen.

In Norway, the concept of ‘rettsoppgjoret’ – settlement in the majesty of the law – is well known. The occupation of Norway by Germany began on the morning of April 9, 1940, and was well prepared by the Nazi party Nasjonal Samling (National Unity) under the leadership of Vidkun Quisling, Adolf Hitler’s man. Forced to abdicate, King Haakon VII emigrated to Britain. The government-in-exile formed there began preparations at the same time for a crackdown on Nazi collaborators, to follow the successful conclusion of the Second World War.

Norwegian society did not put up any massive resistance to the occupier. One of the darkest pages of this period was the actions carried out by the Norwegian police to deport a total of 767 Jews to Auschwitz in November 1942. Large companies like Norsk Hydro engaged in heavy water production, and industry and many merchant fleet owners made fortunes trading with the Germans during the war. As many as 175,000 Norwegians worked for the Germans during the occupation, with the vast majority doing so voluntarily.

Swift action to purify the nation

It took the Norwegians two years to denazify and deal with the traitors, and it all took place between 1945 and 1947. During this short period, 92,805 trials were held, 347 of which were against Germans.

Immediately after independence, Norwegians were efficient in holding those suspected of collaborating with the Germans to account. The Resistance Movement (Hjemmefronten) drew up the notorious ‘List No. 1’, the equivalent of the ‘Macierewicz List’ or the ‘Wildstein List’ in Poland, containing 16,000 names of persons suspected of cooperation with the occupier. The first arrests began on its basis as early as May 9, 1945, i.e. the day after Germany’s capitulation.

This resulted in 30 people being sentenced to death, of which 25 sentences were carried out, including on Quisling himself, in addition to 12 on Germans. The Norwegians were particularly hard hit by the so-called Rinnan gang, consisting of extremely active and brutal German collaborators, responsible for numerous cases of torture and murder, led by Henry Rinnan. Both he and eight other members of this group received death sentences, which were carried out on July 12, 1947. 45,000 people were sentenced to prison, of whom 17,000 were sentenced to unconditional terms of imprisonment. Proceedings were dropped against 37,150 people for lack of evidence. All this was done efficiently, there were witnesses to these events, and efforts were made to settle the past as quickly as possible.

Cooperation with the Nazis was divided into various categories:

a) sympathy with Nazi ideology,

b) political cooperation,

c) administrative cooperation,

d) economic cooperation,

e) military cooperation.

Almost 5,000 Norwegians (so-called “frontkjempere”) were convicted of treason for serving in the German army on the Eastern Front.

All members of the Nasjonal Samling party were declared traitors to the nation. They were deprived of the right to hold public office, to sit on company boards, to hold higher social positions, they lost their rights to practice professions such as lawyer, doctor, dentist, etc., and the right to own private property – for life.

These laws were given retroactive effect. 62,000 people were sentenced to confiscation of property and payment of compensation totaling NOK 300 million, equivalent to today’s NOK 6 billion. 330 people were convicted of economic collaboration with the enemy. During the crackdown on Nazism, 28,750 people were arrested. The largest number of prisoners was recorded on 1 July 1945, when some 14,400 people were in custody. They were housed in around 200 prisoner camps, including Grini.

There were 92,805 cases against Norwegians and Norwegian companies and 347 against Germans, with a significant proportion escaping judgment due to lack of evidence. Among Norwegians, this may have been a mixed blessing, as the local community was aware of the situation. Compared to other German-occupied countries, there was little vigilance in Norway, but ‘German girls’ in particular may have been subject to psychological and physical violence in the local community.

Society’s revenge

It is estimated that up to 50,000 or even 100,000 Norwegian women had relationships with Germans. Approximately 10,000 children were born as a result of these relationships. After the war, their mothers fell victim to widespread hostility and often had to flee across the border, for example to Germany or Sweden. Such was the fate of Synni Lyngstad, mother of Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad, singer of the band ABBA. While most Norwegians celebrated liberation in the spring of 1945, at least 5,000 Norwegian women were interned in around 20 camps throughout Norway for up to 120 days. The largest camp was on Hovedøya, just outside Oslo.

They were called ‘tyskertøser’, or ‘German sluts’, because they had sexual relations with German soldiers or worked for the Germans during the war, for example as laundry maids or seamstresses. These were not criminal offenses, such as belonging to the Nazi party or spying for the Germans. The treatment of these ‘German women’ was therefore not part of Norway’s official reckoning with Nazism.

Norway’s human losses as a result of the war totaled just over 10,000 people, representing 0.32 percent of the country’s population. The scale of the denazification process is demonstrated by the fact that the country had a population of just over 3 million in 1945. However, this did not deter the local authorities from carrying out a thorough purge in their own society. It would seem that the Norwegians had the further part of the medieval maxim in mind: ‘og ikke med ulov ødes’, i.e. ‘and not to destroy with lawlessness’.

Poland has never carried out effective decommunization, it is always time for this country to ‘look to Norway’.