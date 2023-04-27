Russia retaliates for visa snub, denies U.S. access to detained WSJ reporter

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had rejected a request from the U.S. embassy to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The ministry blatantly admitted to it being done in response to Washington’s refusal to grant visas to a group of Russian “journalists”.

The ministry said it had summoned a senior U.S. diplomat to hand over a formal note of protest against a decision by the United States to not grant visas to a posse of Russian propagandists meant to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations in New York this week, denying the Kremlin propaganda machine the ability to spin a favorable narrative for its domestic and international audience.

This caused Moscow’s ire since it was its turn to chair the U.N. Security Council, which it intended to use for the benefit of spreading its propaganda.

In response, Russian FM Lavrov decided to take it out on Evan Gershkovich, a “Wall Street Journal” correspondent whom Moscow imprisoned in late March on charges of spying.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had rejected a U.S. request to pay Gershkovich a consular visit on May 11.

“It was particularly emphasized [to the U.S. diplomat] that such sabotage [denial of visas], intended to prevent normal journalistic work, would not go unanswered,” the foreign ministry said in its statement.

It further said it was considering other retaliatory measures against Washington over the U.N. visa snub, something which Lavrov said at the time Moscow would neither forgive nor forget.

Gershkovich and his employers deny the charges, and the United States has designated him as wrongfully detained.

Effectively, Russia is violating the following provisions of Article 36 of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Article 36

Communication and contact with nationals of the sending State

1. With a view to facilitating the exercise of consular functions relating to nationals of the sending State:

(a) consular officers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them. […];

(c) consular officers shall have the right to visit a national of the sending State who is in prison, custody or detention, to converse and correspond with him and to arrange for his legal representation. They shall also have the right to visit any national of the sending State who is in prison, custody or detention in their district in pursuance of a judgement. […].

2. The rights referred to in paragraph 1 of this article shall be exercised in conformity with the

laws and regulations of the receiving State, subject to the proviso, however, that the said laws and regulations must enable full effect to be given to the purposes for which the rights accorded under this article are intended.”

There was no immediate comment on this Russian foreign ministry’s move from the U.S. Embassy.