Poland 2050 and Polish People’s Party to jointly run for parliament

Poland 2050 and the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) have decided to jointly run for parliament in the forthcoming election in the autumn, Poland 2050 leader has announced.

Szymon Holownia told a press conference on Thursday that both parties will form a coalition election committee.

“The deal, which has been approved by the board of my party and the PSL Main Executive Committee, envisages the establishing of a joint, coalition election committee,” Holownia said adding that both parties had defined the values on which this cooperation was to be based.

“We are open to cooperation,” PSL leader Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said and added that a joint government with democratic parties could be possible to form.

“We have declared that we want to form such a government after the forthcoming election,” the PSL leader concluded.

According to Holownia, both he himself and Kosiniak-Kamysz attended the press conference to announce that they would surely win the election.

“No other option was taken into account,” he said.

The Poland 2050 leader stated that Poland needed such politics which would be focused on the Polish people, on voters, and on “whom all politics should be about.”

“We have agreed with the PSL that we will be doing good things for Poland,” Holownia said.

According to the latest United Surveys poll, both parties had 13.7 percent of votes.