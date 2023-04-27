Ukraine PM invites pope to visit his country, notes China talks as a good start

Ukraine’s prime minister said on Thursday he had invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine, and said that a telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been very productive.



Xi-Zelenskyy call ‘positive’ sign, but China’s mediation capabilities shouldn’t be overestimated, says analyst

After a telephone call between Chinese and Ukrainian Presidents on April 26 voices commenting on the topic can be heard. One is Associate Professor…

see more

“I am sure that this conversation will open the doors to the new stage of our cooperation and relations with China,” said Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a news conference in Rome that he had held talks at the Vatican and discussed Kyiv’s peace formula to end Russia’s 14-month-old war in Ukraine.

Pope Francis, 86, has said previously that he wants to visit Kyiv but also Moscow on a peace mission.

Tens of thousands have been killed, millions uprooted and whole cities have been flattened as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Pope Francis

Ukrainian Prime Minister gave the Pope a photo album about the war crimes of the occupiers in Bucha, Borodyanka and other Ukrainian cities. pic.twitter.com/sQZCmcfuDl

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 27, 2023

Russia has been conducting a major offensive in the east of Ukraine for months now, but has failed to make major territorial advances. Ukraine plans to launch a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months. Kyiv seeks to regain all its territory back.