Glamour in the Sun: Seville’s Spring Fair

Despite the unseasonal heat in Spain, participants at the “Feria de Abril” spring fair in Seville donned glamorous, albeit heavy, flamenco dresses on Thursday (April 27). Others opted for traditional clothing as they strolled through the grounds on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages.

The “Feria de Abril” is one of Spain’s most iconic fiestas dating back to the 19th century when it was a livestock fair. It then evolved to become the yearly social gathering where Andalusian tradition is at its height.

During the day, attendants take the opportunity to see and be seen, while the evenings are marked with dancing and partying.

Every year the fair starts two weeks after the week of Easter and runs through the week. This year it began on April 23 and ends on Friday.