Thousands to attend June 4 march says Tusk

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), has said that thousands of people will demonstrate in Warsaw on June 4 to show the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), its leader and their entire team that “their time is coming to an end.”

Poland goes to the polls in a general election which the opposition hopes will bring an end to eight years of Law and Justice rule.

Speaking to the Super Express newspaper Tusk also said that the march would be evidence of the opposition’s ability to “mobilise people”.

“And we will mobilise even more people if such a need arises or if the authorities take any dramatic steps,” Tusk said, adding that the number of protesters in Warsaw was likely to reach tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands.

In mid-April, Tusk called on Poles to take part in a march on June 4 to protest against “high prices, theft and lies, and to support free elections and a democratic Europe-oriented Poland.”

Asked whether he wanted all opposition leaders to attend the march, Tusk said that “everybody has been invited …but I do not want to exert pressure on anybody.”

“If someone has different plans, I will keep my fingers crossed for these plans to come true,” Tusk said.

The date of June 4 was chosen because it falls on the anniversary of the free elections of 1989. The elections brought an end to communist rule in Poland and paved the way for its transition to a democratic state.