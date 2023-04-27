Military object found near Bydgoszcz has Polish origins: report

The remains of “an unidentified military object” were found in the town of Zamość near Bydgoszcz, north-central Poland, the country’s Ministry of National Defence said on Twitter on Thursday.

According to private radio broadcaster RMF FM, the object came from the testing of Poland’s air defense systems.

RMF, which did not identify its sources, said officials did not yet know what the object was. It had earlier reported without citing sources that the object could be part of an air-to-surface missile and most likely belonged to Poland’s army.

Investigation underway

Earlier the Polish Defense Ministry stated that “the situation does not threaten the safety of residents. The place of the find is being investigated by Polish officers, military police, and sappers.”

Poland’s General Prosecutor and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro also pointed out that “the remains of an aerial military object” were found in a forest several kilometers from Bydgoszcz.

“The Military Division of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk, under the supervision of the National Prosecutor’s Office, has initiated proceedings in the case of the remains of an airborne military object found in a forest a dozen kilometers from Bydgoszcz,” Zbigniew Ziobro wrote on social media.

“No traces of explosions or explosives were found at the site of the operations,” the Gdańsk District Prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “Various hypotheses regarding the secured evidence are being investigated,” it added.

A digger accompanied by a truck belonging to bomb disposal experts driving down a forest trail to the site on Wednesday, footage from private broadcaster TVN24 showed. By Thursday, the hole, about six meters in diameter, had been filled in with sand.