Adorable baby squirrel saved after found lying on woodland path

City guards in Warsaw were called to the area in the city’s Wawer district after a woman going for a walk spotted the adorable kit moving in a clump of grass.

This is the heartwarming moment an abandoned baby squirrel was found lying on a woodland path.

Upon closer inspection, she found the tiny creature squeaking softly.

Leaving a giant arrow made from stones pointing to the spot, the city’s Ecopatrol quickly found the three-week-old blind squirrel and carefully placed it in a box.

They then checked the area for a nest and the parents but they were nowhere to be found.

The little animal was then taken to the Rehabilitation Centre for Wild Animals of the City Forests at Korkowa Street.

Junior inspector Roma Nawrocka from the Ekopatrol of Warsaw City Guard said: “When we arrived, we had no problems finding the squirrel. The person who reported it marked the spot very clearly.

She continued: “The baby, still blind, lay buried in a clump of leaves and grass. So it was well hidden and not in danger of hypothermia.”

