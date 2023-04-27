NATO done sending almost all pledged military vehicles to Ukraine

NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“More than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition,” he told reporters during a joint press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades. This will put Ukraine in the strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” he added.