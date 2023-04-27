Poland’s government debt to increase in 2023 says FinMin

The general government debt will grow to 4.7 percent of GDP in 2023 from 3.7 percent in 2022, the Finance Ministry has reported.

“In 2022, the Polish economy suffered from a strong shock caused by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, which had a negative impact on Poland’s GDP growth, and which resulted in a significant increase in inflation,” the Finance Ministry wrote in its latest convergence programme update.

The ministry stated that, despite all this, in 2022, the Polish economy managed to increase by 5.1 percent.

“The deficit of Poland’s government and local government grew to 3.7 percent of GDP in 2022 while this country’s gross debt amounted to 49.1 percent of GDP,” the ministry continued, adding that measures introduced to mitigate the effects of energy price hikes were the main cause of the deficit growth.

According to the ministry, the measures will continue to be a burden for the government and local government institutions in 2023.

“The forecast sector deficit will grow to 4.7 percent of GDP in 2023,” the ministry said in the update, adding that, in 2024, the deficit is to fall to 3.4 percent while in the years 2025-2026 it will decrease to 2.9 percent.

“This year’s economic growth is expected to slow down to 0.9 percent,” the ministry wrote.

According to the ministry, Poland’s economy will likely grow by 2.8 percent in 2024, by 3.2 percent in 2025, and by 3 percent in 2026.