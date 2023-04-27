Inquiry launched after remains of unidentified military object found

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

The district military prosecutor’s office in the northern city of Gdansk has launched an investigation after the remnants on an unidentified aerial military object were found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz, the justice minister wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Zbigniew Ziobro added that the location of the find was being investigated by Polish military experts, police, military police and the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW).

“The situation poses no threat to the safety of residents,” the Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter, having confirmed that the remains of an aerial military object were found in the locality of Zamosc, 15 kilometres from Bydgoszcz.

No further details were provided.