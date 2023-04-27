‘Remains of an aerial military object’ found in northern Poland

The remains of “an unidentified military object” were found in the north of Poland, in the town of Zamość near Bydgoszcz, north-central Poland, the country’s Ministry of National Defence said on Twitter on Thursday.

Military Mind 26.04

see more

“The situation does not threaten the safety of residents. The place of the find is being investigated by Polish officers, military police, and sappers,” the Defense Ministry added.

Poland’s General Prosecutor and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro also pointed out that “the remains of an aerial military object” were found in a forest several kilometers from Bydgoszcz.

“The Military Division of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk, under the supervision of the National Prosecutor’s Office, has initiated proceedings in the case of the remains of an airborne military object found in a forest a dozen kilometers from Bydgoszcz,” Zbigniew Ziobro wrote on social media.

Media speculation

According to a Polish commercial radio station RMF FM, the object is an air-to-ground missile.

The station added that inscriptions made in Russian were found on the shell and that It is not known whether the shell exploded.

RMF FM also reported that the shell is missing its warhead as it may have separated from it during impact and that the Polish authorities are searching for the warhead.