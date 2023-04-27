Poland a leader in Nato says Pentagon official

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has become a leader among Nato allies in supporting Ukraine, a senior US defence official has said.

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, made the claim at a hearing of the House of Representative’s Committee on Armed Services on Wednesday.

“Nato’s eastern flank, and Poland in particular, is a linchpin of our work to strengthen European deterrence and defence,” Wallander said.

“Poland is an extraordinary ally, a reliable, a wonderful host to these American forces,” Wallander went on to say. “Poland has also been incredibly stalwart and helpful in our ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine, to support the training of Ukrainian forces… Poland has really emerged as a leader among Nato allies in Europe… and I consider us as very lucky that we’re the framework nation for the battle-group in Poland… because we can count on them.”

General Christopher Cavoli, commander of Nato forces in Europe, who also testified before the committee, said that maintaining Nato’s military presence in Poland benefits the United States.

Congressman Mike Rogers, chairman of the committee, advocated for the permanent transfer of US forces to eastern Europe.