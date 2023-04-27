Mexican president blacked out possibly due to COVID

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced that he briefly blacked out during a meeting in Yucatan state last Sunday due to complications from COVID-19.

López Obrador has had COVID-19 three times and stated that his heart and brain were not affected, dismissing rumors about his health. Reports on social media and local media suggested that the Mexican President may have had a heart attack or a stroke.

However, in a video message posted on Wednesday, López Obrador revealed that he experienced a temporary blackout due to a drop in his blood pressure.

The President was meeting with military officials and public servants in the city of Merida to discuss the Mayan Train project when he blacked out. He stated that he did not lose consciousness but had a “temporary blackout situation.”

The Mexican leader was flown to Mexico City for treatment and refused to be taken to a nearby hospital. Despite his brief health scare, López Obrador said he was doing well and keeping busy writing speeches ahead of upcoming events. He did not mention when he planned on resuming official activities.

Interior Minister Adán Augusto López hinted that the President may return to work this week. However, it remains unclear when López Obrador will fully recover from COVID-19 and resume his duties.

The 69-year-old leader had a serious heart attack in 2013, and concerns about his health have persisted since he contracted COVID-19 for the third time earlier this month.