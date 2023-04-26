Fired FOX anchor Tucker Carlson’s narratives are being repurposed to push Moscow’s propaganda. Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan shows that she has no idea what she’s talking about. Much like today, Russian soldiers were sent to their ill-fated deaths 70 years ago. Find out more on Wednesday’s episode of Break the Fake.
Break the Fake 26.04
