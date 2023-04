The Russian invasion has ground to a bloody halt, while the situation on the frontline continues to resemble trench warfare of the First World War. Fighting continues to be the most fierce around Bakhmut and along the Svatove-Kremmina line. Ukrainian forces are preparing for the upcoming counter-offensive, although this operation remains shrouded in secrecy. Tune in to Wednesday’s edition of Military Mind for the newest updates and footage straight from the frontlines.