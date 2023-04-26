World News 26.04

In this edition of World News the main stories involved the threat of a deadly biological incident in Sudan as one of the warring parties has seized a lab storing measles and cholera samples. If the pathogens escape, they could cause an epidemiologic disaster. We then move on to the Warsaw Summit of the Bucharest 9 format as defense ministers gathered to discuss the security of NATO’s eastern flank.



Our guest was Jayson Jay Smart, Political Analyst and correspondent of Kyiv Post, who provided us his insight into the first talks between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy and what it could mean for further relations between China and Ukraine.