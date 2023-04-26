In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Sally Jastrzębska takes us to the world of Pablo Picasso’s art, as one of his pictures goes under the hammer at Christie’s in New York. Furthermore, Sally will present to us a special exhibition commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto uprising that took place 80 years ago.
Pulse of Culture 26.04
