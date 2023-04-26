Auschwitz Redemption. The man who escaped from hell



Witold Pilecki’s sense of humour was undimmed even in the camp: “If you do not get me out of here, I’ll lose the rest of my strength fighting the lice. In my present condition, I am fast approaching the chimney of the crematorium,” he wrote to the camp doctor, Dr. Władysław Dering.

He was threatened with unmasking, transfer to another camp in Germany, or a relapse into typhus, all of which could have ended with a phenol injection by a medic from SS. He was also discouraged because the Polish underground state did not respond to the information about what was going on behind the wires that he had passed on to Warsaw a year earlier. Witold Pilecki took advantage of the relaxation of Auschwitz’s surveillance over the Easter holidays to escape from the camp with two colleagues on the night of April 26-27, 1943. “On the way out I had fewer teeth than when I arrived here and a broken sternum. I paid very cheaply for such a time in this ‘sanatorium'” – recalled one of the greatest heroes of World War II later.

And this was neither the first nor the only escape from the camp. In the entire history of the camp, about 150 successful escapes are documented, although there could have been as many as 900 people who made such an attempt.

Prisoner number 4859

In the early fall of 1940, the Germans were already holding several thousand prisoners at Auschwitz, a concentration camp that was then exclusively for Poles. Most of them were people who were considered dangerous for political reasons or who had been captured by Hungarian and Slovak border guards when they tried to join the Polish army in France.

Pilecki, a second lieutenant in the Polish Cavalry, a participant in the Polish-Soviet War and the 1939 War of Defense, was a member of one of the first underground organisations, the Polish Secret Army, which brought together pre-war officers.

It is widely believed that Pilecki was “the Auschwitz volunteer”. Formally, this was indeed the case – he volunteered for the task of infiltrating the camp, organising a conspiratorial network there, and eventually writing a report on the criminal actions of the Germans. The title of Jack Fairweather’s book, “The Volunteer ”, refers to this fact. Except that the idea probably did not come from Pilecki himself, but someone else came up with this thought of sending him on what was essentially a suicidal mission . The head of the Polish Secret Army, Mjr Jan Wlodarkiewicz, recommended him to General Stefan Rowecki, saying that he was the only officer who could get through to Auschwitz. Pilecki suspected that suggesting him as a candidate for the job might have been part of a personnel gambit within the organisation, but of course refusal would not have occurred to him.

Since the Germans were conducting regular roundups in Warsaw at that time, he allowed himself to be captured during one of them and was imprisoned in Auschwitz on September 22, 1940, with the number 4859.

He ended up in a place where Schutzhaftlagerfuehrer Karl Fritzsch greeted the new arrivals with the words, “You have not come here to a sanatorium, but to a German concentration camp from which there is no other exit than through the chimney.”

The smoke was already coming from the first crematorium built before the decision was made to send the Jews there (this decision was made two years later, in January 1942, at The Wannsee Conference). The crematorium was built in August 1940 and was delivered and installed by the German company Topf und Söhne from Erfurt. The world did not know what the Germans were up to, and a Polish officer was to be the first to report it.