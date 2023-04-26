The ace up Moscow’s sleeve

If until now there was no such thing as a “political oxymoron” then it exists now in the Russian leadership of the UN Security Council. Cynics suggest that under its leadership the Security Council has become the main organ of the UN.

Be that as it may but the situation that arose on April 1 has achieved Himalayan heights of hypocrisy in an organisation already in bureaucratic and procedural stasis like the UN,

I could have written that the only hope was the American Moscow consulate’s decision to refuse Russian diplomats their entry visas for the 24 and 25 April including Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to the Security Council summit meeting.

But this had already happened, last autumn in fact. The Americans refused entry visas to the Russians, but it made no impression on them nor on anyone else in the world. It had nothing to do with the foreign minister that time, but no matter. The Russians then shouted louder; now probably they would scream, more disinformation, maybe they could cause an international incident. But would this influence the thinking about the war in Ukraine in invading the country in the first place?