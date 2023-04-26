Eastern Express 26.04

Ukraine is working hard to present arguments for its accession into NATO, at the same time debunking narratives making some members of the alliance shy away from endorsing the move. Unfortunately there is still no consensus in the Alliance on this issue, and the U.S. is not ready to extend security guarantees to Ukraine. Tune into Wednesday’s edition of Eastern Express to find out what the future will hold for Ukraine’s status in the strategic alliance.

Mykhailo Samus, Director of the New Geopolitics Research Network joins this episode of Eastern Express to explain the difficulties of Ukraine’s accession into NATO, and what the international community may do to facilitate in defending Ukraine.