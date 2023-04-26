Nato eastern flank members vow unity

The B9 defence ministers met in Warsaw on Wednesday to align their policies.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Bucharest Nine (B9), Nato’s nine Eastern European members, have pledged their unity in upholding the security of the alliance’s eastern flank while also opposing Russia’s attempts to rebuild its empire.

“Our accomplishment is the adoption… of a joint stance that shows our unity and solidarity when it comes to counteracting attempts to rebuild the Russian empire and to strengthening the security on the North Atlantic Alliance’s eastern flank,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister, said at a press conference following the meeting.

Błaszczak also said the ministers had discussed the preparations for a Nato summit to be held in Vilnius this summer, cooperation in the B9 format, new plans for constructing a deterrence and defence system for the Nato eastern flank members, joint exercises, building interoperability and cooperation in supporting Ukraine.