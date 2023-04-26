Poland, Latvia primary targets for Russian cyberattacks: cybersecurity agency

Of all EU countries, Poland and Latvia have been the targets of the largest number of cyberattacks over the past year, the Information Technology Security Incident Response Institution of the Republic of Latvia. (Cert.lv) reported on Wednesday.

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, cyberattacks have been conducted against 23 EU member states, according to Cert.lv, quoted by LETA news agency.

Poland was the target of 22 pct. of cyberattacks, and Latvia target of 16 pct.

Estonia and Lithuania were matched, with 8 pct. of cyberattacks conducted against them.

Then came the Czech Republic and Germany, with 6 percent apiece.

In the case of Latvia, the number of 2022 cyberattacks against the public sector has quadrupled year-on-year.

“I think this is directly linked to the events in the political sphere, in the context of war, [and] how much help is being sent by Latvia,” said Baiba Kaškina, the head of Cert.lv.

“The attacks were largely associated with, for example, the decision [by the lower house of Polish parliament] to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism”, she said.

Latvia has experienced an increase in the number of cyberattacks. While in 2022, the public sector’s IT infrastructure had been subjected to 450 cyberattacks, the 2023 number to date is 220.

Most of the attacks were carried out by hackers based in countries “East of Latvia”, said Kaškina, quoted by LSM.lv media outlet.