Enefit Volt to build fast-charging network for e-cars in Poland

Enefit Volt, the largest fast-charging network for electric vehicles in Estonia, is expanding its infrastructure beyond Estonia to Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, according to the BNS agency.



Enefit Volt plans to create a total of one thousand new charging points for electric vehicles, which will contribute to the widespread use of green transport by “expanding inadequate infrastructure.”

Kert Paabo, the Business Development Manager at Enefit Volt, acknowledged that customer research and opinions indicate that the lack of charging points is a bigger problem for people than the price of electric cars.

“Ecological transport will only be possible when suitable charging options for all-electric vehicles are available, and using the service will be easy and convenient.” He added.

Currently, the Enefit Volt network includes nearly 200 charging stations in Estonia, and according to the company, this number is to rapidly increase over the next few years.