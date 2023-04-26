Microsoft opens cloud center in Poland in a first for CEE

Microsoft has opened Central and Eastern Europe’s first cloud data processing center in Poland, the company said on Wednesday.

Microsoft’s ultra-modern centers are three independent physical locations around Warsaw, each consisting of one or more data centers.

Commenting on the new center, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said he wanted Poland to be in the forefront of countries developing cloud technology.

“We want Poland to be in the global avant-garde of countries that are developing cloud technology,” Morawiecki said at the European Economic Congress in Katowice.

Janusz Cieszyński, Poland’s digitalisation minister, said the government was working on a EUR 700 million loan programme for enterprises prepared for cloud transformation.

Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, said the cloud center project shows how important the Polish market is for the private sector. He added that it was also a sign of the deep relations binding the U.S. and Poland.

Ralph Haupter, Microsoft’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the center will help ensure cybersecurity in Poland and boost innovation in the Polish enterprise sector.