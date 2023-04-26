Remains of Kraków’s mediaeval Szewska Gate found by builders

The first time that the gate has been seen by modern eyes, experts say that the gate dates back to the 14th century, with the part that has just been uncovered dating to the 15th century.

Massive walls that once formed part of the Szewska Gate, one of Krakow’s ancient major city gates and a part of its mediaeval fortifications, have been uncovered during excavation work.

It is the first time that the gate, an important part of the city’s history, has been seen by modern eyes.

The excavations being carried out in the area where Szewska joins the Planty promenade uncovered two enormous walls running parallel to each other.

These walls belong to what archaeologists call the gate’s neck, a long channel that connected the inner and outer parts of the gate which served as a passageway for people and wagons entering the city.

According to the researchers, the gate’s exterior was further protected by a system of three defensive walls, which extended from the neck.

The gate that led to what is now one of Kraków Old Town's most popular streets, was uncovered when workers were connecting the heating network to the nearby Bunkier Sztuki Contemporary Art Gallery.

Today, the site of the main gate is marked by a set of low, modern walls where Szewska meets Podwale street.

One side of the neck was discovered approximately 60-80 cm below the current surface, while the second was found at a depth of 1.3 meters.

Archaeologists reached a depth of 2.2 meters in the excavations and report that the walls continue even further below this depth.

The newly discovered relics give an idea of the massive structure of the Szewska Gate. Experts say that the gate dates back to the 14th century, with the part that has just been uncovered dating to the 15th century.

Samples of the mortar and ceramics found at the site will be analysed to provide more details about the gate’s history.

According to Justyna Jarosz-Romaniec, who is overseeing the archaeological work, the gate was most likely dismantled in the early 19th century.

The northern wall is made of unprocessed limestone, while the southern wall is partly made of limestone and partly of brick.

The gate was once part of the perimeter and city fortifications in Krakow and was one of Krakow’s eight defensive gates, along with the famous Florian Gate, by which today’s tourists arriving by train enter the Old Town.

In the Middle Ages, the gate was maintained and defended by the guild of leatherworkers, known as the White-Skinners.