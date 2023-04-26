Microsoft opens region’s first cloud centre in Poland

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/PAP/Abaca

Microsoft has opened Central and Eastern Europe’s first cloud data processing centre in Poland, the company said on Wednesday.

Microsoft’s ultra-modern centre are three independent physical locations around Warsaw, each consisting of one or more datacenters.

Commenting on the new centre, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said he wanted Poland to be in the forefront of countries developing cloud technology.

“We want Poland to be in the global avant-garde of countries that are developing cloud technology,” Morawiecki said at the European Economic Congress in Katowice.

Janusz Cieszynski, Poland’s digitalisation minister, said the government was working on a EUR 700-million loan programme for enterprises prepared for cloud transformation.

Mark Brzezinski, the US ambassador to Poland, said the cloud centre project shows how important the Polish market is for the private sector. He added that it was also a sign of the deep relations binding the US and Poland.

Ralph Haupter, Microsoft’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the centre will help ensure cybersecurity in Poland and boost innovation in the Polish enterprise sector.