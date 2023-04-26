Poland can be part of world’s digital transformation: PM

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, told the 15th European Economic Congress (EEC) in the southern city of Katowice on Wednesday that for the first time, Poland has the chance to be a part of the world’s digital transformation.



Morawiecki told the EEC that Poland was becoming a leading center of IT professionals and stood to benefit from the global digitalization process.

“Today, for the first time in our history, we have the chance to not only be a part of the great global process of digital transformation, but also to benefit hugely from it, because Poland has gathered a great many talents, IT talents, computer programmers, engineers, software developers, and also specialists in cybersecurity,” the prime minister said.

In connection with this, Morawiecki told the event that Poland’s financial market regulator, the KNF, is to site an IT center in Katowice.

“It is very important to us that central institutions also locate… at least part of their activity in other centers,” he said. “And here in Katowice, in Silesia, an IT center will be located, part of the data processing, part of building the KNF’s database.”

Morawiecki went on to say that details of the investment would be unveiled in the coming months and added that Poland has managed to attract companies that other countries have been competing for.