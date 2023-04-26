PM announces production of Krab howitzers at Bumar plant in Gliwice

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday that Krab howitzers will be produced at the Bumar-Labedy plant in Gliwice in the Silesia region (southern Poland).

Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak visited the Bumar-Labedy Machine-Building Plant Inc. on Wednesday.

“We bring good news,” said Morawiecki. “The Krab will be produced by Bumar in Gliwice. This is what the employees sought, the management sought (…),” he said.

“First of all, there will be the production of Krabs (…) but there will also be a service centre, a repair centre for Leopard tanks,” the PM said.

Last week, defence ministers of Poland, Ukraine and Germany signed at the Ramstein air base in Germany a letter of intent on the establishment of a servicing centre for the Leopard 2 tanks in Gliwice.

Morawiecki also said that the government wanted the factory in Gliwice to return to its former glory. “Silesia has great production potential. Silesia is a pearl in the crown of Polish industry and it must and will remain so,” he said..

The PM added that the development of the defence industry is of great importance. “The security of Poland will also depend on the long-term potential of the Polish defence industry,” Morawiecki pointed out.

“We are open to cooperation with Germans, Americans, and Koreans. All these state-of-the-art technological lines will also serve the development of Polish industry here. and this is the most important thing for me: salaries of Polish employees and new jobs,” he said.