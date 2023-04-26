Young scientist, longevity expert from Poland, at the AMWC 2023 World Congress on Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine in Monte Carlo

VIMED

The prestigious 21st World Congress on Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine , held in Monaco from March 30 to April 1, 2023, is a unique annual event attended by more than 12,000 specialists from around the world.

Innovation in anti-aging medicine, treatment of overweight and inflammation

Under the aegis of the Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS), the congress annually promotes aesthetic and anti-aging medicine programs, continuous education, new ideas and the exchange of experiences of the scientific community and anti-aging medicine practitioners.

Congress organizers invite scientists and promising practitioners from around the world. Each presentation is created on the basis of 4 principles: Experience, Excellence, Evidence, Engagement and is structured to allow participants to actively participate and debate.

Pole among 6 most promising aesthetic and anti-aging specialists in the world

Julia Trawinska, Specialist in Functional Medicine and Phenotypic Therapy has been recognized as one of the world’s most promising and innovative young professionals in the field of aesthetic and anti-aging medicine.VIMED

Hundreds of contenders from all over the world have applied to be Young Innovators. Only 6 people were selected to present their research results in the Aesthetic Disruptors Young-Career Innovators From Around The World session. Among them, Julia Trawinska from VIMED Medical Center was the only Pole.

The Congress Board selected individuals whose research met the criteria of Significance, Coherence, Effectiveness, Originality, and Impact on the development of science and evidence based.

Effective treatment of overweight in people over 40 is possible

Julia Trawinska presented the results of a study involving 62 patients who underwent innovative therapy for the treatment of persistent overweight at the clinic in Warsaw. The topic of the presentation was: „Innovative personalized therapy for the treatment of inflammation, persistent overweight and abdominal obesity in people over 40 years of age”.

The proprietary method , developed by Julia Trawinska in collaboration with Italian scientists from Unicusano University in Rome, shows proven results. Eliminating inflammation and thus effectiveness in restoring optimal cellular metabolism in patients over 40 that leads to significant weight loss and rejuvenation of the body.

Julia Trawinska is the CEO of the medical facility that has been one of the first in the world to use non-invasive, personalized lifestyle medicine therapies to treat chronic diseases since 2006.

In 2012, the clinic was one of the first in Europe to install monoplace hyperbaric chambers. They are an indispensable part of multifactorial therapies supporting the body’s regeneration processes and treating diseases of civilization.

Innovative methodology leads to optimization of metabolic processes and regeneration of all organs.

With comprehensive therapeutic intervention at the level of the epigenome, the body’s natural aging processes are slowed down. As a result of optimization of glycation processes, increased production of telomerase enzyme and mobilization of stem cells (Stem Cell).

Modern therapies developed at the Polish clinic among the finalists of the AMWC Awards 2023 in Monaco

The AMWC Awards’ „Best Clinical Cases” competition, held during the congress, showcases the greatest achievements of specialists from around the world in 12 categories. The goal is to identify the best, most innovative, safe and effective procedures to improve the condition, appearance, quality of life and revitalize the body.

This year, as many as two therapies from Poland were selected for the finals of the AMWC Awards 2023, out of 12 categories. Both therapies were submitted by Julia Trawinska and were based on the patients treated at her clinic.

Innovative treatment method for overweight and abdominal obesity

Effective weight loss – in category 04 – „Best non-surgical body contouring” – therapy for the treatment of persistent overweight and abdominal obesity. The patient lost more than 50 kg of body fat in a year, without losing muscle tissue, without any surgical intervention, without drugs, without removing excess skin, and without intensive exercise. The patient reported feeling 10 years younger with improved physical and mental health, and was able to take on new professional challenges with ease.

Comprehensive rejuvenation combined with treatment of chronic diseases

Comprehensive rejuvenation – in category 12 – „Best results of integrative medicine, improving quality of life” – therapy, thanks to which the patient, suffering from inflammatory diseases of the digestive tract for years, rejuvenated and regained the ability to function normally in society. In a matter of months, she got rid of years of severe disorders caused by malabsorption, SIBO, chronic inflammation of the small intestine and colon, and anemia. Thanks to the therapy, the patient’s life was completely transformed – she began to enjoy it again.

Polish specialists set world standards in anti-aging medicine and chronic disease treatment

The inclusion of these therapies among the finalists of the competition, selected from over 1 000 submissions from around the world, is a tremendous honor. The therapy, submitted in the Best Non-Surgical Body Contouring category, has been recognized as one of the top three nominees for the main award. It has been recognized for its comprehensive, non-invasive, effective and completely safe approach.

Participation in such a prestigious congress and recognition in the competition is an extremely important achievement for Trawinska, and the functional medicine clinic from Poland. This young, extremely talented specialist, a pioneer in personalized treatment and clinical nutrition, contributes to promoting the achievements of Polish lifestyle medicine worldwide.

