Nordic electricity power system slipping

The Nordic electricity power system was disrupted early on Wednesday, furthermore two Swedish nuclear power reactors were disconnected, Finnish grid operator Fingrid and its Swedish counterpart said.

“Due to the disruption, replacement production from the Nordic balancing power market was activated and the situation was stabilised,” Fingrid said, adding that Sweden, Finland, Norway, and eastern Denmark were affected.

Separately, Swedish grid operator Svenska Kraftnaet told Reuters that maintenance work at an electricity substation north of Stockholm led to two transformers being disconnected inadvertently, leading to a short circuit.

The event caused Swedish nuclear reactors Forsmark 1 and 2 to trip, and replacement power had to be brought in to stabilize the grid.

“The situation is stable now,” a Svenska Kraftnaet spokesperson said.

Forsmark 1 and 2, which have a combined installed capacity of 2.1 gigawatts (GW), will remain offline until midnight on Thursday, operator Vattenfall said in a market message posted via Nordic power exchange Nord Pool.