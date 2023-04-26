FBI aids Ukraine with collecting war crime evidence

Ukraine is working with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and American companies to collect evidence of war crimes by Russians, using geolocation and cellphone information, senior officials said on Tuesday.



Ukrainian authorities are collecting digital information from battlefields and Ukrainian towns ravaged by the war, said Alex Kobzanets, an FBI special agent who previously worked as a legal attache for the agency in Ukraine.

“Collection of that data, analysis of that data, working through that data is something the FBI has experience working through,” he said at the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco.

That work includes looking into cellphone information, forensic analyses of DNA samples, as well as analysis of body parts collected off battlefields, he said.

“The next step is working with national U.S. service providers, and transferring that information… obtaining subscriber information, obtaining geolocation information, where possible,” the special agent added.

The work reflects deepening collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine on the cyber front, where Russia has been an adversary for both nations.

The agent also added that the U.S. FBI had for the past year and a half been working on helping Ukraine to also identify Russian collaborators and spies operating in Ukraine and the Russian forces that were operating outside of Kyiv as the invasion was happening.