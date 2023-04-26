Taiwan: military drills to focus on preventing a blockade

Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military drills this year will focus on combating a blockade of the island and preserving the fighting ability of its forces, taking into account China’s recent war games, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.



China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, practised precision strikes and blockades in drills around the island this month that were staged after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the exercises would be split into two parts: tabletop drills from May 15-19, and mobilised forces from July 24-28 that will participate in live-fire exercises.

Taiwan is trying to boost its defensive capabilities by investing in new equipment such as long-range missiles and drones and by extending compulsory military service to one year.