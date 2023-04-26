Australia to launch guided missile production by 2025

Australia announced on Wednesday it would start domestic manufacture of guided missiles by 2025, two years sooner than expected, in a wide-ranging shakeup of defense arrangements to focus on long-range strike capability.



On Monday, the Labor government said it accepted the recommendations of a defense review that said China had launched the largest military buildup of any country since the end of World War Two without transparency, and major power competition had “potential for conflict” in the Indo-Pacific region.

The timetable for domestic manufacture of guided weapons, originally set for 2027, will be hastened to within two years by allocating 2.5 billion Australian dollars (AUD) to the project, Defence Minister Richard Marles said in media interviews.

That represents a more than doubling in funding, which is being diverted from canceled defense projects.

“That does radically shift the time frame forward in terms of a manufacturing capability,” Marles said in a television interview with Nine on Wednesday.

A further AUD 1.6 bn will be spent on buying long‑range strike systems from overseas within two years, he added.

The government was already in talks with missile manufacturers Raytheon and Lockheed about establishing production in Australia, Marles said, adding that discussions were also being held with Kongsberg, the Norwegian manufacturer of the naval strike missile Australia had already agreed to purchase.

Australia is set to work more closely with its security ally, the United States, while boosting diplomacy in the region to deter conflict and step up defense ties with India, Japan, Southeast Asian nations and Pacific islands.