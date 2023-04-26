Former Italian Army artillery officer Thomas C. Theiner joined “Rock Rachon” on Tuesday to talk about the new weapons that the Ukrainian army has received. We discussed the Pentagon budget realignments that shed light on what the U.S. provided to Kyiv. Finally, we talked about how these new weapons will fare on the battlefield in the upcoming Ukrainian offensive.
Rock Rachon 25.04
