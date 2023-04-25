World News 25.04

Russia is fighting to preserve its power across the globe, which it intends to achieve by targeting Ukrainian civilians; another dispute rocks the tense Armenia–Azerbaijan relationship; and Poland tightens ties with Estonia as Warsaw and the Baltic States stand in firm opposition to Russian imperialism. This and much more in Tuesday’s edition of World News.

The Ukrainians have been standing their ground against the Russian onslaught for well over a year now, and there are indications that the conflict might soon be entering a new stage. TVP World’s correspondent in Ukraine, Don Arleth, spoke about all this and more with Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk, commander of the Kharkiv Garrison.