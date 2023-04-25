Business Arena 25.05

In Tuesday’s episode of Business Arena: the 15th European Economic Congress is underway in Katowice, southern Poland. It is the second day of the event, which brings together people from the world of politics, business, and science, and is one of the biggest of its kind in central Europe. The guests of our program were: Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński, Polish Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment; Adam Ambrozik, the Public Affairs Director at Velux Poland; and Piotr Kolasa, Chairman of the Board Libre Foundation.