Bogota hosts summit to jumpstart stalled Venezuela negotiations

Representatives from 19 countries and the European Union are meeting in Bogota, Colombia, on Tuesday to try and reinvigorate talks between the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro and opposition political parties.

The meeting, hosted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro with support from the United States, includes Spain, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and others.

🔴 LIVE NOW: "Gustavo Petro and a New Role for #Colombia in the #Venezuela Political Negotiations" hosted by @LATAMProg and @BrazilInst ⬇️ https://t.co/twzYX0285n

— The Wilson Center (@TheWilsonCenter) April 25, 2023

The meeting is meant to help Maduro and the opposition restart stalled talks in Mexico focused on free elections and the possibility of lifting sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

Petro met over the weekend with representatives from the Unitary Platform alliance, which represents some of Venezuela’s opposition. However, neither the opposition nor the government will participate directly in the Bogota conference.

“We need to be on two tracks at once, establishing a schedule for the elections and their guarantees … and also the lifting of sanctions,” Petro said during opening remarks.

“The United States remains absolutely crucial as an ally to Colombia,” @itbriscoe, of @ICGLatam @CrisisGroup, told us today. The Bogotá summit on the Venezuela crisis, he said, “has U.S. backing.” https://t.co/26fbY0wkjP

— Benjamin Gedan (@benjamingedan) April 25, 2023

The Mexico talks, held briefly last year and in 2021, were supposed to provide a roadmap on how to get out of the long-running crisis. “If we can come out with a clear path that supports free and fair elections and reaffirms the international community’s resolve to help address the humanitarian situation in Venezuela, then we’ll be moving in a positive direction,” a senior Biden administration official said.

The opposition contends that the ruling party’s control of the electoral authority impedes transparent elections and has also called for the release of political prisoners.

No money – no negotiations

The government and the opposition last year signed a deal to create a U.N.-administrated humanitarian fund with frozen assets held in the international financial system.

However, the slow pace at which the fund has been established and other delays caused by a change in opposition leadership have created impatience towards U.S. bureaucracy among Maduro and the opposition.

There will be no return to negotiations in Mexico if funds are not deposited, Maduro said via state television on Monday.

Leftist Petro, who took office nearly nine months ago, normalized relations with Venezuela and has repeatedly called for a restart in talks and the lifting of sanctions.