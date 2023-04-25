Military Mind 25.04

This episode of the program covers Ukrainian forces repulsing 43 enemy attacks, with the fiercest fighting still raging in Bakhmut and Mariinka in the Donetsk region, and K-2 Battalion’s battles for the position the Ukrainians call the Cyclops. Before a group of K-2 fighters could drop into the trenches and start clearing them, mortar launchers and pilots had unleashed strikes on the Russians to soften their defenses.

