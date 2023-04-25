This episode of the program covers Ukrainian forces repulsing 43 enemy attacks, with the fiercest fighting still raging in Bakhmut and Mariinka in the Donetsk region, and K-2 Battalion’s battles for the position the Ukrainians call the Cyclops. Before a group of K-2 fighters could drop into the trenches and start clearing them, mortar launchers and pilots had unleashed strikes on the Russians to soften their defenses.
Military Mind 25.04
This episode of the program covers Ukrainian forces repulsing 43 enemy attacks, with the fiercest fighting still raging in Bakhmut and Mariinka in the Donetsk region, and K-2 Battalion’s battles for the position the Ukrainians call the Cyclops. Before a group of K-2 fighters could drop into the trenches and start clearing them, mortar launchers and pilots had unleashed strikes on the Russians to soften their defenses.