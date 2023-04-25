Pots and pans demo greets Macron at medical center in Loire region

French President Emmanuel Macron visited a medical center in the Loire region on Tuesday, and was met by the banging of pots and pans by protesters who continued to oppose the pension reform law that was recently forced through.

Angry crowd heckles Macron over pension reform

The trip follows a visit on April 19 in the Alsace region, when Macron was greeted with boos and calls for him to resign in his first public appearance since he signed into law the unpopular rise in the retirement age.

The law will gradually impose a rise in the retirement age which means citizens must work two years longer, to 64, before receiving their state pension.

It went into effect after three months of protests that mobilized huge crowds and at times turned violent. Opinion polls show a vast majority of voters oppose the reform.

🇫🇷 France – Protests 🇫🇷

Dictator & WEF puppet Macron banned protesting so here come to the French with their pots & pans.

Every town & city hall will be descended upon tonight – as the people continue to make their voice heard.

Still silence from Emmanuel.#France #LyonOM pic.twitter.com/xy11NTeevA

— Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) April 24, 2023

Since the pension reform law was signed, people opposing it have been holding spontaneous ‘casserole’ protests around France.

A big demonstration against the pension law, led by unions, is scheduled for May 1 Labour Day.